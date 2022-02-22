Search

22 Feb 2022

EXPLAINER: When and where masks will be optional from next week?

EXPLAINER: When and where masks will be optional from next week?

Face masks

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

22 Feb 2022 1:50 PM

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

The Cabinet has officially signed off on recommendations to end the mandated wearing of masks in certain sectors from next week.

Last week, NPHET recommended that masks become optional in settings like schools, public transport and retail outlets from the end of February. The Taoiseach said on Friday that the government would be accepting that advice and today they have officially signed off on the lifting of measures.

From next Monday, February 28, masks will only be mandatory in healthcare settings.

They will be optional on public transport, in shops and in schools. 

The Cabinet has further agreed to lift many of the remaining measures in schools. From next Monday, classroom pods will be scrapped along with staggered breaks, masks and physical distancing in schools.

Also from Monday, February 28, close contacts of confirmed cases of Covid-19 will no longer be required to restrict their movements or isolate, unless they are symptomatic. 

It has also been confirmed that those aged under 55s will not be offered PCR tests and instead will take antigen tests. Some exceptions will be made on this age restrictions for those with compromised immune systems or pregnant women. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media