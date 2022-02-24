Search

24 Feb 2022

2 Johnnies apologise after being tackled for 'sexist' content

2 Johnnies apologise after being tackled for 'sexist' content

2 Johnnies apologise after being tackled for 'sexist' content

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

24 Feb 2022 5:01 PM

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Tipperary comedy duo and new 2FM radio presenters, the 2 Johnnies, have been forced to apologise after being called out for 'sexist' material on their separate podcast and social media channels.

Johnny McMahon and Johnny O'Brien issued the apology after Holly Cairns TD claimed some of their content was "virulently sexist."

The Social Democrats Deputy was quoted in Thursday's Irish Independent to condemn the inclusion of sexist slogans from car stickers which were included in teaser clips for the duo's new RTE 2FM show, Drive It, which started this week.

The video has since been deleted but made reference to slogans the pair shared with the thousands of listeners to their separate podcast series. The comments or content was not aired at any stage on 2FM.

In a recent podcast episode, they jokingly read the slogans, which included, “Workin’ the land and droppin* the hand”; “Tyres are like women, no good unless they are squealing” and “She’s not a princess, she’s a sl*t." The pictures of the stickers were sent to the 2 Johnnies podcast before being read aloud and shared by Johnny Smacks and Johnny B.

“Sexist comments, in which women are objectified and demeaned, are incredibly insidious and contribute to a toxic culture in which women feel unsafe. Dressing these remarks up as banter or jokes does nothing to dull their damaging impact,” Deputy Cairns remarked.

In response on Thursday afternoon, they released an apology via social media. Laura Fox is filling in for their 2FM slot on Thursday from 3pm to 6pm. It was due to be their fourth show since launching on Monday. 2FM bosses are understood to be "reviewing the matter."

A number of their followers on Facebook responded in support for the comic duo.

One said: "It's not your opinions of women it's just a few stickers! Half of your fanbase is women and if they were offended they wouldn’t still be listening!"

Another female user also appeared to make light of the controversy: "Why would you apologise. Jesus who could be offended by laughing at bumper stickers. Madness! Some of the funniest content I’ve seen, to be honest. Don’t worry about the snowflakes."

The 2 Johnnies podcast is the most listened to in the country and 2FM bosses have said they brought them onboard for their "incredible chemistry and content." They have also featured in a number of shows on RTE television, including a series in America last year.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media