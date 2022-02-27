Search

27 Feb 2022

'My heart aches' - Pope urges people to fast for peace in Ukraine on Ash Wednesday

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Feb 2022 1:34 PM

Pope Francis is urging people across the world to make Ash Wednesday a day of fasting for peace in Ukraine. 

He made the call following days of worldwide tension and unrest as Russian president, Vladimir Putin, launched troops into Ukraine. 

The pope commented during a General Audience this week, stating "once again the peace of all is threatened by partisan interests". 

He said, "My heart aches greatly at the worsening situation in Ukraine. Despite the diplomatic efforts of the last few weeks, increasingly alarming scenarios are opening up. 

"Like me, many people all over the world are feeling anguish and concern. I would like to appeal to those with political responsibility to examine their consciences seriously before God, who is the God of peace and not of war; who is the Father of all, not just of some, who wants us to be brothers and not enemies.

He continued: "I pray that all the parties involved refrain from any action that would cause even more suffering to the people, destabilising coexistence between nations and bringing international law into disrepute." 

His appeal extends to non-catholics and atheists as well. 

He stated, "And now I would like to appeal to everyone, believers and non-believers alike. Jesus taught us that the diabolical senselessness of violence is answered with God's weapons, with prayer and fasting. I invite everyone to make next March 2, Ash Wednesday, a Day of Fasting for Peace. I encourage believers in a special way to dedicate themselves intensely to prayer and fasting on that day. May the Queen of Peace preserve the world from the madness of war." 

Local News

