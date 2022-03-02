Former RTE star Eoghan McDermott breaks silence about 'false allegations' made against him

Broadcaster and former RTE morning presenter Eoghan McDermott has responded to what he's described as "false allegations" made against him last year.

McDermott had been inactive on Twitter for a year but tweeted on Wednesday to dispel the allegations about him in March 2021. Those allegations were tweeted from an anonymous account and shared on other platforms. McDermott also launched legal proceedings against Twitter on Tuesday, it has been reported.

He tweeted publicly: "A few months ago, false allegations were made about me. Despite not being investigated or verified, these allegations were spread widely, the effects of which I am still processing. I hope the below can close this chapter."

Further to that, he published a letter from a solicitor on behalf of his anonymous accuser which makes a series of "clarifications."

The letter says "our client made false allegations against your client, Mr McDermott" arising out of a relationship the pair had back in 2010.

It went on to say "our client accepts there were a number of serious falsehoods, contained in her publications which have caused distress to your client and those closest to him."

He further states: "Our client also accepts that it was wrong for her to retweet and tweet unfounded allegations of sexual assault by third parties."

It went on: "These inaccuracies were the product of the elapse of time since 2010 and the published tweets. They also stemmed out of the unreasonable reliance placed on false information from third parties.

"For the record, our client accepts, with reservation, that she was above the age of consent at all times she and Mr McDermott met or engaged in a physical relationship, contrary to her original claim. She acknowledges the severity of this false claim and retracts it unequivocally."

You can read the full letter below: