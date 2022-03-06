Emergency plan to encourage Irish farmers to grow local grains

Irish farmers are being urged to grow more grains as part of a Government 'wartime' plan.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has called a meeting of the main farm organisations to discuss the disruption to the sector as well as the current market situation as a result of the illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

"I have asked members of the main farming bodies to attend a meeting in my Department on Tuesday to assess the situation and how we can work closely and collaboratively in the time ahead," Minister McConalogue said.

Ireland is heavily reliant on imported grains for both human and animal food.

It is understood the plan needs to be finalised quickly as spring crops will have to be planted in the next six weeks.

It was also confirmed that a rapid response team within the Department, which will be headed up by Secretary General Brendan Gleeson and will report to the Minister, has been established to actively monitor the developing situation.

"At times like these, food is our most important resource so, as a Department, we are taking every possible proactive step to ensure that we are agile and can respond to this rapidly evolving situation," Minister McConalogue said.

Earlier this week, Minister McConalogue attended a meeting of European Agriculture Ministers to discuss the Ukraine crisis. At the meeting, EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski confirmed that market support measures under CMO regulations would be made available when required.

"I welcome the Commissioner's commitment to support the agri sector. Following the EU Council of Minister's meeting, I have written to the Commissioner to ensure that any supports can be rolled out rapidly to support the sector. I will continue to work with my European colleagues to deliver supports if and when they are needed," the Minister concluded.