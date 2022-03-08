Search

08 Mar 2022

Hospitals dealing with 'heavy burden' of Covid-19 patient numbers

Reporter:

David Power

08 Mar 2022 1:04 PM

Hospitals are dealing with a "very heavy burden" due to a rise in Covid-19 patients in hospital, the Minister for Health has said. 

Minister Stephen Donnelly noted the highest number of people with Covid-19 "in quite some time" are being treated in hospitals.

Latest figures show there are 803 patients in hospital with Covid-19, down 5 on the previous day's total. 

The figures recorded so far this week are the highest since January 25.

There here were 51 patients with the virus in intensive care units latest figures show, up from 47 yesterday.

Entire wards have to be used exclusively for treating Covid patients, Minister Donnelly said.

Speaking on RTÉ's Today with Claire Byrne, Minister Donnelly said he said he is not concerned about the trends in terms of the population.

"The ongoing advice I have from public health is that while the numbers are high, the total amount of severe illness in the country is still low.

"The public health advice I have, is they are not flagging concerns, but it is still a very serious pressure for us in running the health care system."

There are no plans to reintroduce mandatory mask wearing across the population, Minister Donnelly said.

