Search

09 Mar 2022

€15m grants will help live performance sector 'get back to what they do best' - Martin

€15m grants will help live performance sector 'get back to what they do best' - Martin

€15m grants will help live performance sector 'get back to what they do best' - Martin

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

09 Mar 2022 4:54 PM

Fifteen million euro in grants will help Ireland's live performance sector "get back to what they do best". 

That's according to Minister for Culture, Catherine Martin, who today (Wednesday March 9) announced the supports for the sector, which was significantly affected by restrictions put in place during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Speaking about the grant, she said, "I have seen how important the 2021 Live Performance Support Scheme was in providing employment opportunities for businesses to engage the services of artists, musicians, technicians, producers, and other professional practitioners.

"Now that Covid restrictions are behind us, I want to support operators in the sector to get back to what they do best." 

Under the new Live Performance Restart Grant Scheme (LPRGS), venues, producers, promoters and others in the sector can avail of grants up to €100,000. 

The minister continued: "I know how difficult the past two years has been for those operating in the live performance sector. Since the lifting of restrictions on January 22nd it has been wonderful to see so many gigs, theatre events and other live performances going ahead.

"I know that challenges remain, and this new business restart grant is designed to help the sector to recover fully, and get back to full capacity as soon as possible." 

Click here for information on how to apply

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media