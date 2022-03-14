ALLERGEN ALERT: Undeclared ingredient in chicken ready meal prompts recall
An undeclared ingredient in a chicken ready meal from a popular food store has prompted a product recall.
Iceland is warning customers that batches of their Takeaway Chicken Bhuna product were mis-packed with Takeaway Creamy Butter Chicken, a product which contains milk.
The recall has been issued as customers with an allergy or intolerance to milk are potentially at risk due to the mix-up.
The store has apologised for any inconvenience caused and is offering a full refund on the implicated product.
No receipt will be required to avail of the refund.
Iceland is encouraging customers with any further questions to contact their Customer Care Line on 018853868 and select Option 5.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.