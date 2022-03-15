Covid booster doses now being offered to 12-15 year olds, HSE confirms
Covid booster doses are now being offered to 12-15 year old children, the HSE has confirmed.
Parents or guardians can book a booster appointment at a vaccination centre or attend a walk-in vaccination clinic in their area.
According to the HSE, children need to wait 6 months after their second dose (if they have already received primary vaccination) before they can get a booster.
They will not be able to avail of a booster unless at least 179 days have passed since their second dose.
If the child has contracted Covid-19 since their second dose, they should only get a booster dose at least 6 months after their positive result, or at least six months from when their symptoms started.
The most recent Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) figures show over 30,000 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland in the last seven days.
