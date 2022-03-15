Search

15 Mar 2022

Large number of workers plan to change jobs despite possible pay rises

Large number of workers plan to change jobs despite possible pay rises

Reporter:

David Power

15 Mar 2022 11:12 AM

Almost three quarters of employees plan to change their jobs this year, despite potential pay rises from their employers. 

Over half of employers claim that pay rises are on the cards for their staff in 2022. 

A new survey by Excel Recruitment found a further third of bosses say they were uncertain as to whether they would be increasing workers' pay.

In spite of potential salary increases, 74 per cent of employees say they could be on the look out for a new job in 2022.

"While 65% of employers indicated pay rises are in play, income is no longer people’s only priority when it comes to their careers," Excel Recruitment CEO Barry Whelan said. 

"Training & development opportunities, flexible working conditions, company culture and tangible benefits such as pension schemes, healthcare insurance and career progression are becoming just as important, along with, of course, agile working conditions," he said.

The research noted that salaries are increasing across the board, especially as certain sectors feel the shortage of a supply of talent.

56% of participating companies said they plan on hiring more workers in 2022.

Among employers, 56pc intend to hire new staff.

Just 26pc of workers say they don’t plan to change jobs this year, while 36pc are uncertain.

Flexibility is almost as important as pay for workers choosing a new role, the survey found while location, progression and benefits also matter.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media