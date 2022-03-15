Search

15 Mar 2022

Latest data reveals doubling of fertiliser prices in Ireland year-on-year - CSO

Fertiliser prices in Ireland double year-on-year, recent data reveals

Fertiliser prices in Ireland double year-on-year, recent data reveals

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Mar 2022 1:51 PM

Latest data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has revealed the doubling of fertiliser prices in Ireland year-on-year. 

According to the CSO's Agricultural Price Indices, costs are up 127% in the year from January 2021 to January 2022. 

Statistician Anthony Dawson commented on the release and called the rise in fertiliser costs "the most significant change". 

Costs are up across the board, with feed and milk prices up 20% and 29.7% respectively in the year to January 2022. 

The data also reveals energy prices have risen in the same period (30%). 

Monthly agricultural input price index is up 5.5% from December 2021 to January 2022 while monthly agricultural output is down 0.1% in the same period.  

Output indices measure trends in the price of agricultural produce farmers sell, while agricultural input price indices are designed to measure trends in prices paid by farmers for goods and services. 

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media