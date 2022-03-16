'Stop using it' - Warning to parents over danger of popular kids paddling pool

A safety issue has been identified with a kids’ inflatable paddling pool sold, prompting an immediate recall.

The popular pool was sold on the eBay platform.

"The product contains unacceptable levels of the chemical, DEHP, that are classified as unsafe for young children," a recall notice on the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission said.

"The brand is unknown. The type/number of model is 402858363880. The batch number is unknown. The barcode is unknown," the alert added.

"Given the online availability of this product, it may have been sold to customers in the Republic of Ireland."

People are advised, if they think they bought the product, to discontinue use immediately, discard the product immediately and keep it out of the reach of children.

"You may wish to contact the online store from where you purchased this product to see if there are any remedies available to you. This can be done via your user account on the relevant platform."