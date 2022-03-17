Gardaí make huge €200k drugs haul after search of car and house
Gardaí have seized €211,000 worth of controlled drugs and arrested a woman in her 40s after searching a car and house.
The haul came during an investigation under Operation Tara.
On, Wednesday, March 16, as part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Limerick, Gardaí attached to the Limerick Divisional Drug Unit stopped a vehicle on Clonmacken Road.
During a search of the vehicle, Gardaí recovered €45,000 of suspected cannabis herb. The drugs were seized and Gardaí arrested the driver of the car, a woman aged in her 40s.
She was taken to Henry Street Garda Station where she is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
Following further inquiries, a follow-up search was conducted at a residence in Tallaght, Dublin 24 yesterday evening. During the course of the follow-up search, Gardaí seized approximately €110,000 of suspected cannabis herb and €56,000 of suspected heroin. All seized drugs will now be sent for analysis.
Investigations are ongoing.
