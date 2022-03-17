Search

17 Mar 2022

Gardaí make huge €200k drugs haul after search of car and house

Gardaí make huge €200k drugs haul after search of car and house

Gardaí make huge €200k drugs haul after search of car and house

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

17 Mar 2022 12:00 PM

Gardaí have seized €211,000 worth of controlled drugs and arrested a woman in her 40s after searching a car and house.

The haul came during an investigation under Operation Tara.

On, Wednesday, March 16, as part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Limerick, Gardaí attached to the Limerick Divisional Drug Unit stopped a vehicle on Clonmacken Road.

During a search of the vehicle, Gardaí recovered €45,000 of suspected cannabis herb. The drugs were seized and Gardaí arrested the driver of the car, a woman aged in her 40s.

She was taken to Henry Street Garda Station where she is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Following further inquiries, a follow-up search was conducted at a residence in Tallaght, Dublin 24 yesterday evening. During the course of the follow-up search, Gardaí seized approximately €110,000 of suspected cannabis herb and €56,000 of suspected heroin. All seized drugs will now be sent for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media