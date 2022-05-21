Search

21 May 2022

Waterways Ireland looks to develop glamping and motorhome sites on its land

Waterways Ireland looks to develop glamping and motorhome sites on its land

Reporter:

David Power

21 May 2022 1:09 PM

Waterways Ireland is examining the idea of developing some of its land for camping, glamping motor home infrastructure, and EV charging.

Between 30 and 50 sites could be assessed for suitability across Ireland and Northern Ireland. 

Waterways Ireland has gone to tender for a feasibility study which will look as the "appropriateness and scale" of the potential campsite area.

Waterways Ireland holds significant property assets extending along the 1000 km waterways network in the country.

According to the tender: "The provision of Glamping and or Motorhome infrastructure along the inland waterways offers the potential to attract increased and diverse users to the waterways environment to experience both on-water and off-water recreational activities, including walking and cycling along our Greenway and Blueway routes."

"The purpose of the commissioned Feasibility Study is to inform Waterways Ireland’s future decisions on investing in or supporting glamping and motorhome development throughout the navigational network, and additionally in relation to future investment in public EV Charging Infrastructure," the E-Tender notification states.

The outcome of the study will help Waterways Ireland decide on future capital investments and works along their network. 

The appointed contractor will be required to assess 30-50 sites across Ireland and Northern Ireland including the canal networks.

It is intended that insights drawn from the Feasibility Study will ultimately enable Waterways Ireland to deliver on a number of targets which will lead to development works at prioritised sites. 

The deadline for submissions for the tender is June 10 next. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media