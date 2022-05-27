Search

27 May 2022

Final report issued into fatal plane crash near Athy in Kildare

The aircraft. Picture AAIU report

Eoghan MacConnell

27 May 2022 1:23 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A final report on a fatal plane crash in Kildare has been issued by the Air Accident Investigation Unit.

The AAIU issued ten safety recommendations in relation to the crash which claimed the lives of pilots Jim Price, 70, and Aidan Rowsome 58 on June 13, 2019.

The aircraft, a Bristell NG5 ‘Speedwing’, had taken off from Kilrush Airfield in Kildare with two pilots on board on the day in question.

The AAIU said: “The purpose of the flight was to familiarise one of the new owners with the aircraft. During the flight, two stall exercises were carried out. Both stall exercises were commenced from an altitude of approximately 3,300 ft. 

During recovery from the second stall, the aircraft departed from controlled flight and commenced a rapid descent, entered a spiral dive, following which the aircraft entered a flat spin. The aircraft remained in the flat spin until it impacted the ground in an agricultural grass field, approximately 5.2 nautical miles (NM) south of EIKH, at Belan, Co. Kildare. The aircraft was destroyed. Both occupants were fatally injured. There was no fire.”

The AAIU issued ten safety recommendations as a result of this Investigation. The full report can be found here: http://www.aaiu.ie/sites/default/files/report-attachments/REPORT%202022-006.pdf

