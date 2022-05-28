Search

28 May 2022

Five people arrested in relation to discovery of drugs worth over €600,000

28 May 2022 1:14 PM

Five people have been arrested in relation to the discovery of drugs worth €643,000. 

The arrests were made yesterday (Friday May 27) following search operations by Gardai in counties Clare and Limerick. 

The occupants of a car stopped on the Corbally Road in Co Clare were arrested yesterday afternoon after Gardai stopped the vehicle and discovered €10,000 worth of suspected cocaine. 

The men - aged in their 20s and 40s - were arrested at the scene and taken to Henry Street Garda Station, where they were held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. 

Two have since been released from custody pending files to the DPP. 

During the course of follow-up searches in Co Limerick, €406,000 of cocaine was seized by Gardai, as well as €140,000 of heroin, €45,000 of amphetamine, €42,852 of Diazapam tablets and a large sum of cash. 

The exact values of the seized items are to be confirmed pending examination. 

Two other people were arrested over the course of the evening, including a male in his 50s and a female in her 30s. 

They are also detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, in Henry Street Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing. 

