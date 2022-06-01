'Significant' changes to Carer's Allowance to take effect from today

For the first time in 14 years, changes have been made to the means test that applies to the Carer's Allowance which will see improved supports for Carer's across Ireland.

Making the announcement, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said the changes will happen in two ways.

Firstly, a person can now have up to €50,000 in savings which won't be counted in the means test.

Secondly, a couple can now have weekly earnings of €750, and a single person can earn up to €350, this is particularly important where one partner works and the other person may have had to give up their job to provide care.

Important news for carers



— Heather Humphreys (@HHumphreysFG) June 1, 2022

These changes will see thousands more people qualify for the Carer's Allowance payment.

Additionally, the Carer's Support Grant, which was increased to €1850 in 2021, is to be paid to over 120,000 carers this week.

Minister Humphrey's said:

"These are really important measures that I am pleased to introduce after listening closely to our Carer's, who I know do extraordinary work every day."

However, these changes which the Minister described as "significant", still fall below the levels campaigners have previously called for.

Family Carer's Ireland campaigned in 2019 for the income to be increased to €900 per couple and €450 per single person.



