Search

08 Jun 2022

Harris encourages hairdressers to take on apprentice due to 'skills shortage'

Harris encourages hairdressers to take on apprentice due to 'skills shortage'

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

08 Jun 2022 11:39 AM

The Minister for Further and Higher Education is encouraging hairdressers around Ireland to take on an apprentice. 

Minister Simon Harris made the call due to what he called a "skills shortage" in the hairdressing industry. 

He said, "Currently there is a skills shortage in hairdressing and many salons are struggling to find suitably qualified hairdressers to sustain and grow their business.

"I would take this opportunity to ask hairdressers rebuilding after a difficult year to consider taking on an apprentice." 

He made the comments yesterday (June 7) at the opening of a new hairdressing apprenticeship facility at Coláiste Dhúlaigh College of Further Education in Kilbarrack, Dublin. 

The minister continued: "To any man or woman considering hairdressing as a career, consider availing of a national apprenticeship programme that allows you to earn while you learn." 

The National Hairdressing Apprenticeship is a 3-year programme leading to a nationally-recognised QQI Level 6 Qualification in Hairdressing.

Minister Harris said, "Diversity and inclusion is a key aspect of the action plan. What this means is that one aspect of government incentives and supports are targeted towards achieving greater gender representation across the various apprenticeships. 

"In April I announced a new gender-based bursary worth €2,666 to employers who take on apprentices of a minority gender where greater than 80% representation of a single gender currently exists." 

Hairdressers who take on a male hairdresser will get an additional €2,666 due to the new gender-based grant, as the hairdressing industry currently stands at 90% female representation. 

Minister Harris said, "This is on top of an employer grant of €2,000 available for every apprentice that a business takes on." 

“As such, I would really encourage anyone considering taking on apprentices to take this opportunity to participate in a more gender balanced way, given the supports available to encourage and enhance gender diversity in the workplace." 

By the end of 2022, hairdressing apprenticeships will be available in twelve locations across Ireland, including Sligo, Mayo and Wexford. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media