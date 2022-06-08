Search

08 Jun 2022

'Let's do everything possible' - Ukrainian official makes plea for EU membership

'Let's do everything possible' - Ukrainian official makes plea for EU membership

Ruslan Stefanchuk, speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, made his comments in a speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Jun 2022 5:46 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

The speaker of the Ukrainian parliament has made a plea for his country to be named a candidate for European Union membership, a move that would bring the war-torn nation closer to the EU without guaranteeing its admittance.

Ruslan Stefanchuk, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, told EU lawmakers that failing to give Ukraine a sign of an open door would be a clear signal to Russian president Vladimir Putin that “he can be totally going forward without any punishment”.

European heads of state and government are expected to consider Ukraine’s bid for EU candidate status at the end of June. The European Parliament has already passed a resolution in favour of making Ukraine a membership candidate.


Ruslan Stefanchuk, centre, delivers a speech at the European Parliament

“Let’s do everything possible that on June 24 we’ll see a watershed day, an important day for us, and our joint great victory,” Mr Stefanchuk said.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, is expected to deliver its opinion next week based on Ukraine’s answers to a questionnaire received in April and early May.

Ukraine currently has an association agreement with the EU, which is aimed at opening Ukraine’s markets and bringing it closer to Europe. This includes a far-reaching free trade pact.

Roberta Mestola, president of the EU legislature, said lawmakers would continue supporting Ukraine’s effort to obtain candidate status.


 Mr Stefanchuk arrives to deliver his speech at the European Parliament 

Ms Metsola said reaching the step in the accession process would benefit Ukraine by furthering its integration into the region.

The 27 EU nations have been united in backing Ukraine’s resistance to Russia’s invasion, adopting unprecedented economic sanctions against Moscow since the start of the war in February.

But leaders are divided on how quickly the EU should move to accept Ukraine as a member. Admitting a new member country requires unanimous agreement from the EU’s current members.

Before Russia’s war in Ukraine, the European Commission repeatedly expressed concern in recent years about corruption in Ukraine and the need for deep political and economic reforms.


Mr Stefanchuk, left, and European Parliament president Roberta Metsola

The French government has made clear it thinks it is unrealistic to expect Ukraine to join the EU any time soon, saying the process would take many years, “in fact probably several decades”.

The Ukrainian bid has received warm support in Eastern European countries, but EU officials have stressed the process could take years.

Speaking in Strasbourg on Wednesday, Irish leader Micheal Martin backed Ukraine’s application and said he hoped EU leaders would “send the people of Ukraine a clear and positive message”.

He said the EU “should support those looking to join in undertaking the reforms and preparations necessary”, adding that Ireland’s experience was that EU “membership is transformative”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media