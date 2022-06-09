Millions of customers to be hit with increased broadband and phone charges

One of the country's largest broadband providers has announced an increase in charges which will apply before the end of the summer.

It is understood that millions of domestic Eir customers and small businesses are to be hit with the price rise.

The higher charges will apply from August. The announcement comes after the telecoms firm put up its prices for some of its consumers just last September.

In a statement, Eir said: "In order to support our continued investment in our products and services, the monthly price of your Eir plan will increase in April each year. This will commence from April 2023 and apply each April thereafter, so we are letting our customers know in advance".

The price increase, Eir says, will be based on the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) published in the previous January, plus an additional 3%.

This will apply to all new and renewed contracts entered into from 12th May 2022, for fixed voice, broadband, TV and mobile bill pay services including SIM Only and mobile broadband plans.

This rise, which includes VAT, will mean customers will pay an extra €60 a year, adding more to an ever increasing cost of living crisis.

Small businesses have been told their landline charges will rise by €5 a month excluding VAT.

Eir is the main provider of fixed-line and mobile telecoms services in Ireland with around two million customers.