ALERT: Batch of non-dairy milk recalled due to presence of undisclosed ingredient

A batch of non-dairy milk has been recalled from shops in Ireland due to the presence of an undisclosed ingredient.
According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) gluten was detected in a batch of Alpro Rice All Plant Rocky Rice beverage despite the product being labelled as gluten-free.
A cereal containing gluten was not declared on the list of ingredients, meaning it may make the affected batch unsafe for consumers allergic to or intolerant of cereals containing gluten.
Time stamps from 15.07 to 18.24 are marked on the batch in question.
