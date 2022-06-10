Search

10 Jun 2022

'Not just a number' - Gardaí confirm 8 road deaths over June Bank Holiday weekend

'Not just a number' - Gardaí confirm 8 road deaths over June Bank Holiday weekend

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

10 Jun 2022 12:18 PM

Eight people died on Irish roads over the June Bank Holiday weekend, Gardaí have confirmed. 

It comes after a joint safety appeal was released by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and An Garda Síochána ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend urging drivers to slow down and choose a speed appropriate to driving conditions. 

The fatal collisions - occurring between Thursday June 2 and Tuesday June 7 - resulted in the deaths of three drivers, three motorcyclists, one passenger and one pedestrian. 

Along with an additional road death yesterday (Thursday June 9), the total number of road fatalities since January 2022 now amounts to 79. 

It marks a significant increase of 32 fatalities compared to the same time in 2021 and an increase of 15 fatalities compared to 2019. 

Speaking today (Friday June 10), Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman of Roads Policing and Community Engagement said the figure is "not just a number". 

She said, "These are people, husbands, wives, fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, friends, colleagues. There is one simple thing that every driver can do to help stop this carnage, one simple message. Slow down."  

"Every road user" can play their part in ensuring compliance with road traffic legislation to improve road safety, she said. 

Throughout the weekend, Gardaí also made 182 arrests for drink and drug driving, with 69 drivers arrested for alleged drug driving (over double the 2019 figure) and 113 drivers arrested for alleged drink driving. 

Almost 3,000 speeding offences were also issued during the operation, as well as hundreds of other offences including 63 to unaccompanied learner drivers, 191 for mobile phone use and 77 for no seatbelts. 

In addition, 311 vehicles were detained under Section 41 Road Traffic Act for offences such as no driving licence, no insurance and no NCT. 

