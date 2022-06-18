Search

18 Jun 2022

Tyrone hurler dies in swimming pool accident in Spain

Tyrone hurler dies in swimming pool accident in Spain

Reporter:

Reporter

18 Jun 2022 7:05 PM

A sports star from Northern Ireland has died suddenly in an accident in Spain.

Tyrone hurler Damian Casey, 29, was attending a friend’s wedding when he died in an incident in a swimming pool.

The Dungannon man played for Eoghan Ruadh GAA club and at inter-county level for the Tyrone senior hurling team.

He is regarded as one of the county’s best hurlers.

Tyrone county chairman Michael Kerr said: “This breaking news is beyond belief.

“Someone who brought honour, delight and simple, straightforward gladness to our whole county, and far beyond, is gone and it’s so hard to take in.

“There are very difficult days ahead for Sean, Susan, Louise and Catherine, for Damian’s wider family circle and many friends and associates, for his teammates and for the Gaels of Dungannon and Tyrone.

“Our deepest sympathy goes to them, and our focus must now be on providing the support and comfort that will be so badly needed.

“Damian Casey was a special gift to Tyrone and to hurling. We were the richer for his presence and are the poorer for his passing.”

Mr Casey scored 14 points for Tyrone in last month’s Nickey Rackard Cup final at Dublin’s Croke Park, claiming victory over Roscommon.

Ulster University Gaelic Academy tweeted: “We are profoundly saddened to learn of the tragic death of Damian, esteemed graduate of UU and Fitzgibbon hurler.

“We extend our deepest sympathy and offer our sincere condolences to the entire family circle at this very sad time.”

The Gaelic Players Association tweeted: “Players across Ireland are devastated for the family and friends of Damian Casey and for all in Dungannon hurling club and Tyrone GAA.

“Damian stood out as a person and leader. On the pitch he was a magician of rare skill. He was one of us. He was among the best of us.”

Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill tweeted: “The community in Dungannon is heartbroken with news of the tragic death of Damian Casey, a fantastic hurler.

“Thinking of his devastated parents and sisters, his family and friends, his teammates and all those who loved him.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media