26 Jun 2022

'Every gesture counts' - Energy companies in France urge reduction of fuel and energy amid shortages

The nation’s three energy companies warned of shortages in the face of Russian supply cuts and soaring prices

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

26 Jun 2022 2:20 PM

France’s three energy companies are urging people to immediately reduce consumption of fuel, oil, electricity and gas amid shortages and soaring prices due to Russia’s supply cuts and the war in Ukraine.

The bosses of TotalEnergies, EDF and Engie said in a rare joint statement: “The effort must be immediate, collective and massive. Every gesture counts.”

Russia has cut – and in some case shut off – gas supplies to several European Union countries in retaliation for the bloc’s sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

For months, the European energy system has been under severe strain, and the French system has not been spared.

The level of alert on gas stocks across the continent is high and rationing measures have been put in place.

France, like other European countries, is trying to beef up its gas reserves for winter, aiming to fill up its storage by early autumn to avert an economic and political crisis.

“Taking action in the summer will prepare us for winter,” the energy companies’ leaders said.

In addition to the gas supply shortages linked to the war in Ukraine, there are pressures on electricity production capacities in Europe and reductions in hydroelectric production due to drought.

“The soaring energy prices are a result of these difficulties that threaten our social and political cohesion and have a heavy impact on purchasing power of families,” the statement said.

