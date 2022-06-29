Cocktails worth 23,000 euro seized while en route to Dublin music event

Undeclared cocktails, 150,000 illegal cigarettes and herbal cannabis with a combined value of over 330,000 euro have been seized in three separate operations in the past week by Irish authorities.

On Monday June 27, revenue officers seized over 1,700 litres of cocktails at Dublin Port, following the search of a convoy of vehicles from the UK that were en route to a music event in Dublin.

The undeclared alcohol had an estimated retail value of more than 23,000 euro, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of around 12,000 euro, according to Revenue.

Separately on Monday, as part of an intelligence-led operation, Revenue officers seized 150,000 NZ Black Power branded cigarettes at Dublin Airport.

The illegal cigarettes, which were discovered in an air cargo consignment originating in Lithuania and destined for an address in Dublin, had an estimated retail value of around 103,000 euro, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over 82,000 euro.

Last Wednesday June 22, Revenue officers seized approximately 11kgs of herbal cannabis at Dublin Airport, with an estimated value of 211,000 euro.

The illegal drugs were discovered concealed in an air cargo consignment, originating in the US and destined for an address in Dublin, labelled as ‘sleeping bags’, ‘insulated socks’ and ‘waterproof parts’.

The seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations to target smuggling.