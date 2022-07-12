Search

Gardai seize cocaine valued at over €1 million

Gardai seize cocaine valued at over €1 million

A massive quantity of cocaine valued at €1.1 million has been seized following a garda and Revenue operation. 

As part of an intelligence led operation, gardaí along with Revenue officers seized approximately 16kgs of cocaine (pending analysis), with an estimated value of €1.1 million at Dublin Airport yesterday, July 11. 

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), Revenue’s customs service.

Assistance was also provided by law enforcement agencies in Germany and South America.
 
Three men were arrested in the environs of Dublin Airport by An Garda Síochána in connection with this seizure.
 
They are currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Blanchardstown and Coolock Garda Stations.
 
Gardai confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

