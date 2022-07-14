€3.5 million in funding announced for 47 scoping projects across Ireland

Ministers of State Robert Troy and Damien English announced details of the 47 projects that have been approved for a total of €3.5m in grant support under the Regional Enterprise Innovation Scoping Scheme 2022.

Some 15 Projects have been approved for REISS Priming Grants of up to €200,000, while 32 projects have been approved for REISS Feasibility Study grants of up to €50,000.

The REISS funding supports the development of potential innovative regional projects aligned with the objectives of the nine new Regional Enterprise Plans that were launched earlier this year.

Speaking at the funding announcement, Minister Robert Troy said:

“The nine Regional Economic Plans have the capacity to drive job growth and business expansion throughout Ireland.

“These ambitious plans draw on the established strengths of each region and are focused on ensuring the enterprise ecosystem is equipped to grasp the opportunities of the future.

“Developing an enterprise ecosystem across Ireland will help deliver jobs and prosperity as outlined in the Regional Economic Plans. These plans are about future opportunities and ensuring that Irish enterprise has the capacity and know how to continue to thrive, in both the domestic and international market.

“We need to encourage new innovation and new thinking about how we tackle the significant challenges that business faces and I am sure that many of the projects funded today will go on to become centres of excellence that support of enterprise culture and contribute to local economies.”

Minister for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English TD said:

“Government is focused on working hard to provide businesses and their talented people with targeted supports in order to sustain regional enterprise and job creation opportunities across every region in Ireland.

“The REISS scheme is a crucial part of that approach as we plan for the future by providing resources to early-stage projects to develop and advance their current plans to a stage where they can make real progress.

“I am particularly pleased to see that a number of projects promoted by third-level institutions, with strong links to their local enterprise community, will receive funding in this initial phase.

“Strengthening the links between our education system and innovative local businesses is an important strategy in our nine Regional Economic Plans and we grasp new opportunities and tackle long-term challenges such as our new trading relationship with the UK and the transition to a low-carbon economy.”

Carol Gibbons, Divisional Manager, Regions and Local Enterprise, at Enterprise Ireland said:

“Supporting the delivery of balanced economic growth is a fundamental corner stone of Enterprise Irelands strategy. Two thirds of the employment in businesses we support are located outside Dublin and make a huge contribution to local economies.

“It is important that this momentum is maintained. The funding announced today supports the future economic development of the regions, ensuring that business can access the support and expertise necessary to compete and win in a rapidly changing business environment.”

The Regional Enterprise Innovation Scoping Scheme Grant is a single grant type, but with two different grant levels depending on the scope and scale of the project:

· Feasibility Funding – A REISS Feasibility Grant with 80% grant support to cover consultancy and travel costs for smaller early stage feasibility projects, and

· Priming Funding – A REISS Priming Grant with 80% grant support to cover Consultancy and Travel, but also supporting the cost of Personnel, Promotion and the Rental of Office space for larger scale more significant scoping projects.

Successful applicants have completed a rigorous evaluation process and in general these projects have:

· Strong industrial interest or connections,

· Strong alignment with the scheme objectives,

· Linkages to key regional/national stakeholders including 3rd level/HEIs,

· Well defined Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) & Metrics, with clear timelines for delivery, and

· A clearly defined and costed project plan.

The 32 projects receiving REISS Feasibility Study Grants are:

Action Tuam- Galway - West

Ballyhaunis Chamer of Commerce - Mayo - West

Cavan County Council - Cavan - North - East

Comhoibriu - Galway - West

Electrical Manufacturers and Distributors Association of Ireland - Dublin - South Dublin

Energy Champion - Cork - South West

Galway City Council - Galway - West

Horan Airport Trust - Mayo - West

Inishowen Development Partnership (1) - Donegal - North - West

Inishowen Development Partnership (2) - Donegal - North - West

Limerick City and County Council (1) - Limerick - Mid-West

Limerick City and County Council (2) - Limerick - Mid-West

Longford Enterprise Development Company - Longford - Midlands

Munster Technological University - Cork - South West

National Association of Community Enterprise Centres (NACEC) - Louth - North - East

National University of Ireland Maynooth - Kildare - Mid-East

North Offaly Development Fund - Offaly - Midlands

RDI Hub - Kerry - South West

Recreate Shandon - Cork City - South West

Sligo Leitrim Energy Agency - Sligo - North - West

South Dublin County Council - Dublin - South Dublin

South East Economic Development Office - Waterford - South East

South East technological University - Waterford - South East

Technological University of the Shannon (1) - Westmeath - Midlands

Technological University of the Shannon (2) - Westmeath - Midlands

The University of Dublin - Dublin City - Dublin

Tipperary County Council - Tipperary - Mid-West

Tipperary Town Revitalisation - Tipperary - Mid-West

UCD NOVA - Dublin - DLR - Dublin

University of Limerick - Limerick - Mid-West

Waterford City and County Council - Waterford - South East

ZE-AVIATION ALLIANCE - Clare - Mid-West



The 15 projects receiving REISS Priming Grants are:

Agritech Centre of Excellence - Kerry - South West

BIA Innovator Campus - Galway - West

BNEST Social Initiative - Limerick - Mid-West

Carlow Community Enterprise Centres - Carlow - South East

Clermont Enterprise Hub - Wicklow - Mid-East

Future Mobility Campus Ireland - Clare - Mid-West

High Performance Building Alliance - Wexford - South East

INCUPHARM - Waterford - South East

INSTECH HuB Ireland - Dublin City - Dublin

Irish Manufacturing Research - Westmeath - Midlands

Limerick Enterprise Network - Limerick - Mid-West

Nutgrove Community Enterprise Centre - Dublin - DLR - Dublin

South East Economic Development Office - Waterford - South East

THREED (DESIGN DEVELOP DISSEMINATE) - Waterford - South East

Western Innovation Life Science Hub - Galway - West

Applications for funding were invited through a public call and 47 applicants have been approved for the scheme.