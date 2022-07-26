All Irish homes to receive booklet detailing 'historic' new birth information law

A booklet detailing a new law on birth information and tracing will be sent to every household in Ireland.

According to the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman, who welcomed the launch today (Tuesday July 26), the booklet is a central component of an information campaign ensuring the public is well informed on the new Birth Information and Tracing Act 2022.

Minister O'Gorman called the legislation "historic".

He said, "[It] will provide a full and clear right of access to birth certificates, birth and early life information for all persons who were adopted, boarded out, the subject of an illegal birth registration or who otherwise have questions in relation to their origins.

"It finally and conclusively addresses the wrongful denial of people's identity rights over many decades in this State. It is important that everyone who may be affected by this new legislation is aware of the changes to the law and what they may mean for them.

"The delivery of a booklet to every household is a way of ensuring that people will have the opportunity to read about these changes, and the new services and supports being made available, in the privacy of their own home and in their own time. I want people to be clear on their rights under the Act and to also know that counselling and support is there for those who need it.”

The new law aims to provide a clear right for each person to fully access all of his or her birth, early life, care and medical information.

A tracing service and Contact Preference Register will be established as part of the implementation of the new law, and counselling and support services will be available on request.

All of these services will be free of charge for applicants.

The new Contact Preference Register - operated by the Adoption Authority of Ireland - opened for applications at the beginning of July 2022, aiming to empower people to record their preferences in relation to contact with others and the sharing and receiving of information.

In October 2022, Information and Tracing services under the legislation will open. From this time, applications for records can be made to the Adoption Authority of Ireland and Tusla, the Child and Family Agency.

People can find out more information and apply to the Register here.