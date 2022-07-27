Search

28 Jul 2022

Popular night-time economy scheme continues after additional €1.4m investment

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

27 Jul 2022 11:42 AM

A popular scheme supporting Ireland's night-time economy has been extended with an additional investment of €1.4 million. 

Minister Catherine Martin announced the extension of the Night-Time Economy Support Scheme (NTESS) today (Wednesday July 27), with applications reopening from 12pm this afternoon until the same time on August 10 2022. 

The NTESS has provided funding of €2.6m to support the provision of entertainment during off-peak times nationwide since its initial launch on June 22. 

It's expected today's additional funding will help increase footfall in cities and towns later in the evening. 

Speaking today, Minister Martin said, "The level of interest and enthusiasm for the Night-Time Economy Support Scheme has been overwhelming. A whole host of businesses and venues operating in the Night-Time Economy have submitted innovative and exciting proposals to help stimulate night-time activity in our cities, towns and villages right across the country. 

"I know many were disappointed when the Scheme closed but I am delighted now to be able to extend the Scheme with an additional €1.4million. I would like to thank the industry representative organisations for their support in promoting this [sic]." 

Applications are invited under two separate strands: 

  • Strand A: Licensed premises –pubs, restaurants and wine bars, nightclubs and other suitable licensed premises that operate in the Evening and Night-Time Economy, who want to trial a series of events/cultural activities (minimum of 4 events) during off peak times from Monday to Thursday (excluding weekends) from 6pm onwards. 
  • Strand B: Unlicensed premises – cafés, including cafés that may have their premises in a retail outlet, dry bars, local galleries and other suitable non-licensed premises, who want to trial a series of events/cultural activities (minimum of 4 events) in the later evening or night-time hours from 6pm, with a commitment to open until at least 9pm in the evening, from Monday to Sunday. 

Entertainment and cultural events suitable include live music, comedy nights, participative dance, literature or poetry readings, theatrical productions, art exhibitions or craft events. 

Pubs, nightclubs, cafés and other suitable premises may apply.  

The minister concluded: "This Scheme offers an opportunity for businesses and artists to work together to try something new and see what works for them and for their customers. I hope this will help to build a more sustainable night-time offering across the country. 

 

