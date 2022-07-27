Almost 9% have received second Covid-19 vaccine booster

The average percentage of people who have received a second Covid-19 vaccine booster is almost 9% across the country’s Local Electoral Areas (LEAs), new figures show.

Data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) reveals that the average rate for a second booster shot was 8.7%, with individual areas ranging from 2% to 15%.

The LEAs with the lowest second booster levels are Blanchardstow, Mulhuddart, Tallaght South and Ongar.

Second booster shots have been recommended for healthcare workers, for those aged 50-64 years, for those aged 12-49 years who have an underlying medical condition or are residents of long-term care facilities, and for pregnant women at 16 weeks or later who have not already received a booster vaccine in their current pregnancy.

A first booster has also been recommended for those aged 5-11 years who are immunocompromised.

The fully vaccinated rate for five to 11-year-olds ranges from 4% to 53% across all LEAs, according to the CSO.

Meanwhile, the percentage of all age groups who have received the first booster range from 36% to 74% in LEAs around the country.

The LEAs with the highest rates of first Covid boosters are Rathfarnham-Templeogue, Blackrock, and Dundrum.

Just 16% of employees across all sectors were not fully vaccinated, the CSO also found.

The accommodation and food services sector has the highest percentage of employees who are not fully vaccinated at 23%.

The sector with the highest first booster rate was public administration and defence at 77%.

Among employees, the lowest Covid-19 vaccine and first booster dose rates is in the EU 14-27 nationality grouping.

Statistician Steven Conroy said: “This Covid-19 vaccination bulletin is based on Covid-19 vaccinations and additional doses one and two given up to June 30 2022.

“Our analysis shows that the fully vaccinated rate for five to 11-year-olds ranges from 4% to 53% across all LEAs.

“Covid-19 additional dose one rates range from 36% to 74% in LEAs around the country.

“Covid-19 additional dose two rates were 8.7% on average across all LEAs in June 2022.

“The LEAs with the highest Covid-19 additional dose lone rates are Rathfarnham-Templeogue, Blackrock, and Dundrum.

“Some of the LEAs with the lowest Covid-19 additional dose two rate are Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart, Tallaght South and Ongar.

“This may in part be due to the population structure of these LEAs.”