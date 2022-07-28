Water safety organisations issue warning ahead of August bank holiday weekend

People are being urged to take care on or near bodies of water over the August Bank Holiday Weekend.

The Irish Coast Guard, RNLI and Water Safety Ireland issued a joint safety statement today (Thursday July 28) ahead of the long weekend, as mixed weather including warm sunny spells is expected by Met Éireann.

The organisations are asking water users to be particularly mindful by taking preparatory actions such as checking weather forecasts and tide times, and knowing how to spot and safely handle a rip current.

Advice includes telling someone your location, wearing a lifejacket, never swimming alone and carrying a reliable means of raising alarm should you get into difficulty (such as a VHF radio or PLB as well as a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch ).

Water users should only swim in areas that are supervised by lifeguards or in familiar areas.

Kevin Rahill, RNLI Water Safety Lead said, "This weekend will see spring tides so we would encourage anyone planning a walk or activity near the coast to check tide times before venturing out to avoid becoming cut off.

"The RNLI is also urging everyone to remember to Float to Live if they do get into trouble in the water this weekend. To do this: lean back, using your arms and legs to stay afloat. Control your breathing, then call for help or swim to safety. In a coastal emergency, call 999 or 112 for the Coast Guard."

Irish Coast Guard Operations Manager Micheál O’Toole also commented, stating, "We wish to thank the public for their cooperation and support and for the responsible approach displayed when participating in any water based or coastal activity. We would also advise people to avoid bringing inflatable toys to the beach, rivers or lake side as users can easily get swept away from the shore."

Water Safety Ireland’s Acting CEO, Roger Sweeney said, "We would advise anyone planning on entering the sea to watch out for rip currents which can be difficult to spot. Rips are sometimes identified by a channel of churning, choppy water on the sea’s surface. The best way to avoid them is to swim at lifeguarded beach between the red and yellow flags.

"Should you find yourself caught in one, don’t try to swim against it or you will get exhausted. If you can stand, wade, don’t swim. If you can, swim parallel to the shore until free of the rip and then head for the shore."

Should anyone get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard