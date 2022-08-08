Search

08 Aug 2022

Two men arrested after young woman stabbed in Co Kerry

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Aug 2022 4:06 PM

Two men have been arrested after a woman was assaulted in Co Kerry on Sunday evening.

It is understood that the woman, aged in her 20s, received stab wounds during the assault.

The woman was taken to Kerry University Hospital where she is receiving treatment for what are believed to be non life-threatening injuries.

Gardai are investigating the assault, which occurred in the Ballymullen area of Tralee on Sunday.

The incident is believed to have occurred shortly after 11pm.

A technical examination of the scene took place on Monday morning.

Two men, aged in their late teens and mid 20s, have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Tralee Garda Station.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has information relating to it to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300.

