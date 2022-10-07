Deaths confirmed in horrific filling station explosion

At least three people have been killed at the filling station explosion in Donegal, Gardaí have confirmed.

The grim news was confirmed in a statement issued just before 10.30pm on October 7 by Garda HQ.

"At this time, An Garda Síochána can confirm there has been three fatalities as a result of this serious incident.

"This continues to be an ongoing operation and An Garda Síochána are not in a position to provide further information on casualties at this time," they said.

The Gardaí added that they are assisting other emergency services at the scene of a serious ongoing incident that occurred at approximately 3:20pm on Friday at a premises on the N56 at Creeslough, County Donegal.

They say this emergency response has been led by the Donegal County Council Fire Service with assistance by An Garda Síochána, the National Ambulance Service, Irish Coast Guard, the Coast Guard Rescue 118 Helicopter, Irish Air Corps Medivac 112, Northern Ireland Ambulance HEMS, Irish Community Air Ambulance (Ground Crew), Northern Ireland Urban Search and Rescue, Meavagh Fire Service, Donegal Mountain Rescue, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service HART team (Hazardous Area Response Team) and the Donegal County Council Civil Defence.

The Gardaí say they will issue further information on this major incident when appropriate on Saturday.