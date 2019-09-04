UPDATED: Full traffic plan announced for 2019 Ploughing Championships in Carlow

The full traffic plan (outlined below) has been announced for the 2019 National Ploughing Championships which is being held in Ballintrane, Fenagh from September 17 to 19.

Meanwhile, Carlow County Council's alternative routes plan for the N80 road closure during the Ploughing has also been provided to Carlow Live.

The N80 at Ballintrane is to be closed from L3050 Graiguenaspidogue to L7110 Kilknock for a period of five days from 10am on Monday, September 16 to 5pm on Friday, September 20 in the interest of public safety to facilitate the National Ploughing Championships event.

Alternative Route(s):

• North-West traffic travelling from Bunclody to Carlow on the N80 will be diverted at Kildavin along the R724 to its junction with the R448 at the Royal Oak and continuing on the R448 re-joining the N80 at the Doctor Cullen Road Roundabout

• South-East traffic travelling from Carlow to Bunclody on the N80 will be diverted at the Deerpark Roundabout, Carlow Town travelling along the R448 to its junction with the L4012 at Prumplestown Upper, travelling along the L4012 to its junction with the (L4011) at Prumplestown Lower, travelling along the (L4011) and (L4009) to its junction with the R448 at Castledermot, travelling along the R448 joining the R418 at Castledermot, travelling along the R418 to its junction with the N81 at Tullow, travelling along the N81 re-joining the N80 at Closh Cross

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána.

Emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained.

Any objections/observations should be lodged in writing to the Senior Engineer, Roads & Transportation Section, County Buildings, Athy Road, Carlow on or before Wednesday, July 31.

The Ploughing has an economic impact of €35 million and boasts approximately 1,700 exhibitors and almost 300,000 visitors across 2 million feet of trade space and of course, over 300 ploughing competitors take part as well.

The full traffic management plan is outlined below:

BLUE ROUTE

Traffic travelling from Cork/Munster area

• Traffic travelling Northbound on the M8 will exit at Junction 4, Urlingford. Traffic will then proceed to Johnstown and Durrow via the R639.

• At Durrow traffic will proceed towards Ballyragget via the N77 and continue on the N77 to the Kilkenny.

• Traffic will travel on the Kilkenny ring road to the Hebron Road Roundabout turning left onto the N10, direction M9 Dublin/Carlow.

• Traffic will keep Left at the fork and join the M9 at Junction 8, signposted M9/Dublin/Carlow.

• Continue on M9 and exit at Junction 6, Powerstown and continue on R448 (Old Kilkenny Road) towards Carlow.

• Turn Right at Milford Cross to Ballyloo Cross Roads and continue onto Graiguenaspiddogue Cross.

• At Graiguenaspiddogue Cross turn right on the N80 and Blue Car Park entrance will be on the right.

Parking: Patrons on the Blue Route will be directed to the designated Blue Car Park on the right hand side. Traffic will also be directed to turn right at Fighting Cocks towards Nurney to the designated Blue Car Park where patrons will be parking on the left.

GREY ROUTE

Traffic travelling from Wexford

• Traffic travelling from Wexford will travel on the N80 towards Bunclody.

• Traffic will enter Bunclody and continue straight through Bunclody towards Carlow.

• Traffic will continue through Ballon on the N80 and continue past Ballykealey House on the left.

• Traffic will be directed towards the event site.

Parking: Patrons on the Grey Route will be directed to the designated Grey Car Park on the left hand side.

YELLOW ROUTE

Traffic travelling from Waterford

• Traffic travelling Northbound on the M9 from Waterford will exit at Junction 9, Danesfort. Traffic will then proceed towards Bennettsbridge.

• Traffic will proceed through Bennettsbridge and onto the Gowran Road.

• Traffic will be diverted right in Gowran and travel towards Goresbridge via the R702.

• Traffic will continue through Goresbridge to Borris and turn left at Kavanagh’s Public House onto the Fenagh Road.

• Traffic will continue to Fenagh and will be directed through the village of Fenagh to Lumcloon and onto the event site. Parking: Patrons on the Yellow Route will be directed to the designated Yellow Car Park on the right hand side.

BROWN ROUTE

Traffic travelling from Limerick

• Traffic travelling Northbound on the M7 will exit at Junction 21, Borris-In-Ossory. Traffic will then proceed to Ballacolla via the R434.

• Traffic will turn left at traffic lights in Ballacolla and travel towards Abbeyleix via the R433.

• Traffic will turn left off the R433 in Abbeyleix and continue towards the traffic lights.

• Traffic will then turn right onto the Carlow Road, R430 and proceed towards The Swan.

• Traffic will travel through The Swan towards Newtown Cross.

• At Newtown Cross traffic will turn left and take an immediate right at Flemings Public House, signposted Carlow.

• At Molloys Cross, Tolerton, traffic will turn right onto the R431, signposted Castlecomer.

• Continue on the Castlecomer Road before taking a left onto the L3896, signposted Rossmore.

• Traffic will travel through Ballinabranagh towards Milford.

• At the T-Junction at Milford Lough trafffic will turn right, signposted Leighlinbridge and continue straight to the T-Junction with the R448, the old Carlow/Kilkenny Road, opposite The Arbouretum Garden Centre.

• Traffic will then turn left towards Leighlinbridge and then turn righ at the R705, signposted Leighlinbridge.

• Traffic will continue into Leighlinbridge before turning left onto the Tullow Road at The Lord Bagenal Hotel.

• Traffic will continue on the Tullow Road towards the Harrow Cross and onwards towards Nurney.

• Traffic will continue through Nurney Village and will be directed towards the event site.

Parking: Patrons on the Brown Route will be directed to the designated Brown Car park on the right hand side.

PURPLE ROUTE

Traffic travelling from Dublin/Northern Route

• Traffic travelling from Dublin/M50 will travel on the M7, Naas, exiting onto the M9 at Junction 11, signposted Waterford/Kilkenny/Kilcullen.

• Traffic will continue on the M9 and exit at Junction 4, Prumplestown, signposted Carlow/Castledermot.

• Traffic will enter the roundabout and take the third exit and continue towards Carlow on the R448.

• Traffic will continue on the R448 to the roundabout at MSD and take the first exit, signposted Hacketstown/Tullow.

• Traffic will continue to the T-Junction with the Hacketstown Road and turn left travelling to Bennekerry Cross and turning right.

• Traffic will continue to next T-Junction at Kernanstown and turn right to Sion Cross.

• At Sion Cross traffic will turn left, signposted Rathoe.

• Traffic will continue to Kellistown Cross turning right, signposted Fighting Cocks and will be directed towards the event site. Parking: Patrons on the Purple Route will be directed to the designated Purple Car Park on the right hand side.

GREEN ROUTE

Traffic travelling from Galway/West

• Traffic travelling from the West will exit M6 at Junction 5 and travel the N52 to Tullamore.

• Traffic will travel on the N52 to the Clonminch roundabout taking the first exit onto the N80, signposted Portlaoise/Mountmellick.

• Traffic will travel through Mountmellick towards Emo on the R422.

• Traffic will continue through Emo to New Inn Cross roundabout at Finline Furniture and turn left onto the R445, signposted Vicarstown.

• Traffic will continue past The Gandon Inn and take the second exit off the roundabout, following the signs for Vicarstown R422.

• Traffic will continue to Vicarstown, taking caution over the bridge, and continue along the R427 to the Cloney Cross Roads T-Junction with the R417.

• Traffic will then turning right and travel towards Kilberry as far as Bert Cross.

• At Bert Cross traffic will turn left onto the L8067 and continue to Russlestown Cross.

• Traffic will turn right at Russlestown Cross towards Athy.

• At the roundabout in Athy take the first exit, signposted Ballitore N78.

• Traffic will travel towards Ballitore/Timolin and turn right onto the Castledermot Road, R448.

• Traffic will continue through Castledermot and turn left at O’Neill’s Public House for Tullow.

• Traffic will continue through Killerrig Cross to Bohernabeakey T-Junction, turning right for Grangeford.

• At Grangeford T-Junction traffic will turn right and then left and travel to Rathoe.

• Traffic will travel through Rathoe and will continue towards Carlow Precast turning right onto the N80 and will be directed towards the event site.

Parking: Patrons on the Green Route will be directed to the designated Green Car Park on the right hand side.

ORANGE ROUTE

Wicklow Traffic

• Traffic travelling on the N81 from the Blessington direction will continue to Baltinglass.

• Traffic will travel through Baltinglass to Rathvilly and continue on the N81 to Tullow.

• Traffic will travel through Tullow and over the bridge to Closh Cross on the N81.

• Traffic will turn right at Closh Cross onto the N80 and will continue through Ballon past Ballykealey House on the left.

• Traffic will be directed towards the event site.

Parking: Patrons on the Orange Route will be directed to the designated Grey Car Park on the left hand side.

*ALL RELEVANT JUNCTION AND CAR PARK ENTRANCES/EXITS WILL HAVE APPROPRIATE SIGNAGE AND WILL BE CONTROLLED BY GARDA PESONNEL.

Checklist for travelling to Ploughing 2019:

♣ Bus Eireann are running a shuttle service to meet people on trains coming in to Carlow Train Station

Bus Eireann Shuttle Bus fees:

€5 Children return ticket (under 16)

€9 Adult return ticket

€20 Family return ticket (2 adults & max. 3 children)

♣ If you are driving to the event we advise you to factor in at least double the normal journey time due to heavy volumes of traffic

♣ Read the traffic plan and know the route you are travelling

♣ Bring drinks and snacks especially if you are travelling with children

♣ ‘FBD: Keeping You Safe’ child safety wristbands will be available at every entrance to the event and within the event grounds

♣ If you have a vehicle pass make sure it is clearly displayed on the front windscreen of your vehicle as vehicles not displaying passes clearly may be directed into outer car parks

♣ The NPA provide an un-serviced Campervan / Caravan parking site for the event, accessible from Mon 16th - Thurs 19th Sept. 2019. This site is for Campervan / Caravan parking only – pitching of Tents not permitted. Online Campervan Registration for the event is available on www.npa.ie

♣ It's Autumn, it's outdoor, it's Ireland – dress for Irish weather

♣ Wear good footwear suitable for rough terrain

♣ Follow directional signage to venue – do not use GPS

♣ Note the colour of the over-head flying blimp and the number/colour /animal sign in your car park on entrance in order to find it easily on exit

♣ Download the Garda Traffic Map App and the Ploughing App for live event and traffic updates

♣ Event opens to the public at 9am and closes at 6pm

♣ Important contacts for traffic updates;

www.npa.ie, @npaie

www.garda.ie, @gardatraffic

www.theaa.ie, @aaroadwatch

WHERE IS THE PLOUGHING

105 km from Dublin

190 km from Cork

265 km from Belfast

78 km from Rosslare

BE AWARE If you choose to drive instead of using the train or bus, expect traffic delays and try to avoid travelling during peak hours

BE PREPARED The ploughing is a fantastic family day and will be worth the wait but make sure you are prepared. Flash points – full tank of fuel, drinks, snacks, entertainment for the kids.

HERE TO HELP The Gardaí have the biggest concentration of Gardaí at the Ploughing than any other event so take their advice, follow the signs and have a great day.

A map of the traffic plan: