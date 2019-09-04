Ploughing in Carlow will ONLY sell bottles made with a minimum of 50% recycled plastic

With a shared vision to support and champion sustainable manufacturing across Ireland, the Ploughing Championships have announced that "all soft drink and water bottles sold at the 2019 event will contain at least 50% recycled plastic".

Market-leading soft drink producer Coca-Cola HBC has been the exclusive beverage partner to the Ploughing Championships for more than 25 years and is once again supporting the event, which will run this year from September 17-19 in Fenagh.

As part of its journey to create a world without waste, Coca-Cola HBC recently announced that it now bottles its Deep RiverRock water range using 100% recycled PET (plastic) and integrates 50% recycled plastic into all its 500ml soft drink bottles, which include Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Fanta and Sprite.

The National Ploughing Championships will be the first national event to see the roll-out of these new packs made from recycled PET. The partnership will see more than 3.5 tonnes of virgin PET eliminated from circulation at the event.

Cathal Garvey, National Events Manager, Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: "As all bottles produced by Coca-Cola HBC are already 100% recyclable, our recent investment in recycled PET plastic truly supports our commitment to protecting the environment by keeping resources in use for as long as possible.

"Recycled PET bottles are also one of the lowest carbon-dense packaging types to produce within the beverage sector.

"As long-standing partners to the National Ploughing Championships, we know that they share our commitment to creating a world without waste and we’re pleased to partner with them on this initiative to eliminate more than 3.5 tonnes tonnes of virgin PET over the three-day event."

Anna May McHugh National Ploughing Association (NPA) Managing Director said: "We are delighted to continue our partnership with Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and this announcement is incredibly fitting given that sustainability is a key theme for this year’s ‘Ploughing’.

"Alongside this excellent initiative by Coca-Cola HBC Ireland, the NPA has not only taken Local and National Environmental strategies and policies on board when finalising its sustainability strategy for 2019, but has also considered the role it can play in supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

"This year, the NPA in partnership with Carlow County Council, the Southern Regional Waste Management Office and AES have agreed a segregated waste collection for the Ploughing Championships 2019.

"The ploughing community will now be presented with a three-bin system including; food waste (which will be converted into electricity by an anaerobic digester), mixed dry recyclables and general waste.

"Watch out for the clear signage in our catering areas and have a chat with the ‘Green Bin angels’ who will be on-hand to give you advice and help you dispose of your waste in the right place.

"Our catering partners are ensuring that as much as possible of their single use items are made from compostable materials and are also offering a 50 cent ‘reusable cup discount’ on all teas and coffees."

In addition to including recycling messages across all its packs, Coca-Cola HBC will further support the National Ploughing Championship with recycling infrastructure at key selling points on site.

For more information visit https://ie.coca-colahellenic.com or www.npa.ie.