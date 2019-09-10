'We don't want fender benders': Gardaí warn motorists to drive safely to Ploughing

"We don't want fender benders," said Superintendent Aidan Brennan, as gardai warned motorists to drive safely to the Ploughing in the Carlow.

He was speaking at the launch of the 2019 Ploughing Championships last week and urged the public to drive safely as the Gardaí "don't want bangs and crashes on the roads" which would cause delays.

The Ploughing is on in Carlow from September 17-19 at Ballintrane, Fenagh.

Over 300,000 people are expected to descend on Carlow over the three days and she added: "It's very important that traffic will flow well."

Around 300 gardai are also expected to be deployed to the festival.