Free playground for children at National Ploughing Championships

Great news for parents

A playground has been set up and is ready for children to play in at the Ploughing Championships in Ballintrane, Fenagh from September 17-19.

The National Ploughing Association have reminded parents that all children under 12 are free of charge.