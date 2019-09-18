LATEST: Traffic building for #Ploughing19 on day two and slow on N80

National Ploughing Championships traffic is slow both ways on the N80 approaching the turn-off for the Fenagh venue and also on the local road from the N80 to the site, according to AA Roadwatch. 

There are some delays too on the local road from Nurney and Tullow.

The M9 is slow northbound to exit at J6 Carlow South.

Outside Kilkenny, the N77 is slow through Henebry’s Cross and also the city’s Ring Rd to the Hebron Rd R/A.