PICTURE: Carlow woman wins top prize worth €7,000 in fashion competition at the Ploughing

Carlow woman Liz Farrell has won top prize in the fashion stakes at the Ploughing in Carlow.

Best Dressed "County Style" Lady and the "Most Appropriately" Dressed Gentleman competitions were hotly contested in the dedicated Fashion Show Marquee.

A Carlow native Liz Farrell beat off stiff competition from the ladies to take the top prize and secure a fabulous prize worth €7,000 including a pair of return flights from Dublin to Abu Dhabi, a four-night stay in luxury 5-Star accommodation and two complimentary passes for the activities and attractions on Yas Island.

The ‘Most Appropriately’ Dressed Gentleman, sponsored by Detail Menswear and Wine Port Lodge, went to Gerry Johnston from Clare. He takes home a bespoke custom-made suit and a weekend away in Ireland's luxurious Wineport Lodge.