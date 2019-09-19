BREAKING: Ploughing in Carlow had the 'highest ever attendance' in history of the event

Wow!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

ploughing championships

National Ploughing Championships in Carlow breaks the record

The 2019 Ploughing in Carlow had the "highest ever attendance" in the history of the event, the National Ploughing Association have confirmed. 

Day 3 attendance figures for the 88th Ploughing Championships were 81,000 which "brings the total figure for the three days to 297,000, the highest ever attendance at the event".