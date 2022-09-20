Triumphant return for the National Ploughing Championships in Laois

The 91st National Ploughing Championships are underway at Ratheniska in Laois this morning following a two year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Up to 300,000 visitors are expected to visit the 900-acre site over the next three days for the unique blend of ploughing competitions, trade stands, livestock exhibitions and a veritable treat of food and fashion.
The forecast is also looking promising for the event, with mainly dry weather in the offing.
The site is also paying host to the World Ploughing Championships following their cancellation in Russia earlier this year.
Those travelling to the event are being urged not to use satnav or online navigation systems to plan their route to Ratheniska.
Gardaí are asking motorists to view the event’s traffic plan on the Garda or National Ploughing Association’s websites.
WPO Chairman Colin Millar from New Zealand; Anna May McHugh, NPA MD; Thomas Cosby and JP Fenlon, Chairman Laois Ploughing at the Laois Ploughing reception for the World Ploughing. Pic: Alf Harvey
