CONFIRMED: Adare Manor to host 2026 Ryder Cup

ADARE Manor Hotel and Golf Resort has been confirmed as the host venue for the Ryder Cup in 2026Thursday. The golf resort owned by Limerick financier JP McManus will host the event 20 years after K Club became the first Irish venue to host the biennial match between the top professional golfers of Europe and the USA.

ANNOUNCEMENT



The Irish Cabinet signed off on a proposal that will pave the way for the Ryder Cup golf to be held in Limerick. The Ryder Cup in Adare could be worth up to €161 million to the economy and the three day event will be broadcast to more than 370 million homes around the world.

Today's expected announcement follows months of discussions between the Government and the European Tour.

More than 270,000 people attended last September's Ryder Cup contest at Le Golf National in Paris to see Europe defeat the US.

Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort will host the star-studded JP McManus Pro-Am next July.