Lucky punter wins almost €10,000 with Galway and Goodwood treble

An online BoyleSports customer is €9,327.27 better off after a superb €100 accumulator landed thanks to horse racing results at Galway and Goodwood on Tuesday.

The lucky punter selected 6/4 favourite Pinatubo to win the 2.25 race at Goodwood and he duly obliged by five lengths meaning the bet was off to a brilliant start. When the wager was placed the client backed him at 5/4 but thanks to BoyleSports’ best odds guaranteed, the better odds were given. Pinatubo was so impressive that he was cut into 7/2 from 8/1 for the 2000 Guineas next year.

The second winner was the excellent and consistent Stradivarius as he landed the Goodwood Cup Stakes by a neck to Dee Ex Bee at 4/5.

It was across the pond to Ballybrit in Galway next as a quick-fire treble landed in the west of Ireland. Fast Buck (2/1) won the 5.20 opener, Zero Ten (1/2) ran out a comfortable winner in the 5.55 and Petite Mustique (3/1) won the 6.25 after drifting from 13/8.

An initial amount of €3,128.52 was secured but after the better odds offer kicked in, an additional €6,198.75 was added to the winnings. The punter was then able to log into their account and see their balance boosted by a whopping €9,327.27.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “What a great Tuesday for our customer who managed to transform €100 into €9,327.27 on five winners at Galway and Goodwood. We wish our client the best of luck with their winnings”.