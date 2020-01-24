Darts star Fallon Sherrock is coming to a dartboard in Portlaoise

Top darts player Fallon Sherrock who hit the headlines for her performances in the PDC World Championships is coming to a venue in Laois in May.

The sports star (24) became the first woman to win two matches in the World Championships late last year.

Sherrock will be appearing at an event in O'Loughlin's Hotel in Portlaoise on May 17.

There are a limited numbers of available positions to play the breakthrough star.

Sherrock is also part of a 'Legends of Darts' tour taking place across the UK.

Last month, Sherrock became the first female to win a match at the PDC World Championships by beating Ted Evetts.

She later defeated Mensur Suljović before losing to Chris Dobey in the third round.