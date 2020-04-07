BREAKING: JP McManus Pro-Am 2020 'postponed' due to Covid-19 pandemic

The JP McManus Pro-Am Committee has today announced the postponement of the 2020 tournament. The Pro-Am, due to be held this July at Adare Manor, Co. Limerick, has been deferred until July 5 & 6 2021 at the same venue.

Pro-Am host Mr. JP McManus said: “We are all very disappointed with this news and we would like to thank everyone involved with the Pro-Am for their understanding and patience. To all ticket holders: please hold onto your ticket caps and we look forward to seeing you in 2021 for what promises to be an exciting tournament of world-class golf. We would also like to convey our gratitude to the European Tour for their continued support of the event. We hope everyone will stay safe during these unprecedented times.”

The tournament is a complete sell-out and all caps purchased will be valid for the rescheduled 2021 event, as will all on-site parking and Park & Ride passes. Spectators who wish to be refunded for their ticket caps are advised to visit www.jpmcmanusproam.com.

The Pro-Am Committee will release more information about the rescheduled event in the coming months.

Former World Number 1, Brooks Koepka was the latest in a long list of players who was to join a line-up also including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Mark Wahlberg and Niall Horan in Adare, Co. Limerick, this summer. Eight of the world’s top 10 players had been confirmed for the two-day event, July 6 & 7.

The course, along with the Adare Manor Hotel, reopened in 2017 after an extensive refurbishment which earned the hotel the prestigious ‘Hotel of the Year’ award in the Virtuoso ‘Best of the Best Awards 2018’ and the ‘#1 Resort in Europe’ in the Condé Nast Traveler Reader’s Choice Awards 2019.

Once again, charitable organisations in the Mid-West were to benefit from the Pro-Am, with many millions raised since the event was first held in 1990.