Ring of Kerry Cycle cancelled for 2020

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Committee behind the Ring of Kerry cycle have cancelled the event for the first time in its 37 years.

The organisers have confirmed that The Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle 2021 will go ahead on Saturday July 3 2021. It is a difficult time for many of the chosen charities and indeed most charities across Ireland which is why the event remain committed to our charity partners. All the chosen charities have been informed of this year’s cancellation and will remain the chosen charities for the 2021 event.

The Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle will be emailing all registered participants and providing them with a choice of what to do with their current registration. Recognising the difficult circumstances that cyclists, charities and our volunteers find themselves in at this challenging time, all registrants will be offered 3 choices:

1. Defer your registration to the cycle on Saturday 3rd July 2021.

2. Donate your 2020 registration monies to your chosen charity.

3. Refund of your €100 registration fee and associated merchandise / donation.

All registrants must submit their preference through www.ringofkerrycycle.ie on or before Sunday 31st May 2020 and their preference will be processed before the end of July 2020. Should they choose not to respond, their registration and associated merchandise and donation (if any) will be automatically carried over to the 2021 event.

The main beneficiary charities for 2020 and 2021 are:

• Ard Chúram Day Care Centre, Listowel – A daycare service that operates from Monday to Saturday and caters for older people in a purpose-built centre in Greenville, Listowel.

• Banna Rescue – A voluntary inshore and land rescue unit covering one of the busiest and best beaches in the country.

• Breakthrough Cancer Research – An Irish medical research charity focused on raising vital funds for cancer supports and services.

• Cúnamh Iveragh – A respite home for adults with special needs in South Kerry.

• Down Syndrome Ireland (Kerry branch) – Helping people with Down Syndrome to make their own futures as bright and independent as possible by providing them with education, support and friendship every step of the way.

• St Francis Special School – Providing educational programmes in Beaufort for students with moderate/severe/profound general disabilities.

For more information visit www.ringofkerrycycle.ie or follow The Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle on Facebook or Instagram @ RingofKerryCharityCycle or Twitter @ringokerrycycle #ROKCC2021