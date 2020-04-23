Ireland fans to quiz Stephen Kenny and Niall Quinn in Down Syndrome Ireland/ FAI show

Some of Ireland’s biggest football fans will get the chance to quiz new Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny and World Cup legend Niall Quinn in an exclusive online show hosted by Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI) and the FAI on Friday afternoon.

New boss Kenny and former international striker Quinn, now Interim Deputy CEO with the FAI, will take questions from DSI members all across Ireland in this unique webcast event on the FAI’s Facebook channel.

The Football Association of Ireland are keen to help DSI at a time when fundraising income has been hard hit for so many deserving organisations by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is our way of supporting Down Syndrome Ireland in a very fun environment,” said interim FAI CEO Gary Owens. “Stephen and Niall jumped at the opportunity to be involved and I look forward to seeing them quizzed about the secrets of their football careers.

“We are delighted that this online event will be Stephen’s first public engagement with Ireland fans and I would encourage our supporters to donate in any way they can to Down Syndrome Ireland to celebrate this partnership.

“I know from my own days working with DSI just how much great work the organisation does and the fantastic support and services that they offer to people in Ireland with Down syndrome and their families.

“The Football Association of Ireland is delighted to be involved with this online show and hopefully we can help to raise awareness and much needed funds for DSI.”

Superfan Sarah Carroll from Portobello in Dublin is one of the DSI members who will be putting questions to Stephen Kenny and Niall Quinn on Friday. Sarah said: “I am thrilled with the opportunity to ask questions as I am a crazy Ireland soccer fan. Seamus Coleman is my favourite player.”

Liam Ahern, President of Down Syndrome Ireland, said: “We’re thrilled to team up with the Football Association of Ireland to give our members with Down syndrome a once in a lifetime opportunity to ask some of their sporting heroes questions they’ve always wanted to ask. These are difficult and distressing times for everyone and this initiative is also a wonderful way to help spread some fun and excitement for our members and their families across the country.”

To watch the FAI/Down Syndrome Ireland event from 1.30pm on Friday, visit Facebook.com/faireland