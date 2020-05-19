Disappointment for local athletes as 2020 Dublin Marathon is cancelled

There is disappointment for thousands of runners who were planning to take part in this year's KBC Dublin Marathon with the news that this year's event has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The county has always been very well represented at the Dublin Marathon and this year promised to be no different with clubs, running groups and individual athletes all planning to take part.

The race was due to be held on Sunday, 25 October.

Organisers have said all entries for the 2020 KBC Dublin Marathon and the Race Series will be valid for the 2021 races. For those who do not wish to avail of this, a full refund option is available.

Race director Jim Aughney said: "We know this is extremely disappointing for all runners, especially those who secured marathon entries.

"We made the difficult decision in the best interest of the health and wellbeing of all those involved in making our events such a success from runners, supporters, volunteers, sponsors, to suppliers. We explored many alternatives for running the events safely but ultimately none were viable."