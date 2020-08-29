Leinster Express Senior football team of the week

The remaining seven first round games in the Laois senior football championship were played this week and there were plenty of selection headaches right throughout the team of week.

There were some great tussles and it has whet the appetite for round two which takes place next week starting on Thursday with both the Round two winners section and qualifier section down for decision.

Laois SFC team of the week (Round 1)

1. Wayne Comerford (Stradbally)

2. Eoin Buggie (Stradbally)

3 Shane Nerney (O’Dempsey’s)

4. Cahir Healy (Portlaoise)

5. Shane Murphy (Emo)

6. Chris Hurley (Graiguecullen)

7. Adam Ryan (Portarlington)

8. Danny Luttrell (Courtwood)

9. James Finn (Ballyfin)

10. Michael Finlay (O’Dempsey’s)

11. Conor Booth (The Heath)

12. Ronan Coffey (Portarlington)

13. Ross Hennessy (Graiguecullen)

14. Paul Lawlor (Emo)

15. Sean Moore (Ballyfin)