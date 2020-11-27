Ireland team named to face Georgia in Autumn Nations Cup

THE Ireland side to host Georgia in the second Guinness Series fixture of the Autumn Nations Cup at the Aviva Stadium this Sunday, 2pm, has been named.

The side will be captained by James Ryan and he is joined in the engine room by Iain Henderson. Finlay Bealham starts at loosehead, Rob Herring is named at hooker and Andrew Porter continues at tighthead. Tadhg Beirne is selected on the blindside flank, Will Connors is at openside and CJ Stander is at No.8.

Conor Murray comes in at scum-half alongside with Billy Burns at out-half. In the centre Stuart McCloskey will partner Chris Farrell with Jacob Stockdale at fullback and Keith Earls and Hugo Keenan on the wings.

The replacements include Dave Heffernan, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Quinn Roux, Peter O’Mahony, Kieran Marmion, Ross Byrne and the uncapped Shane Daly.

Ireland Team to Play Georgia

15. Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 31 caps

14. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps

13. Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 12 caps

12. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 3 caps

11. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 86 caps

10. Billy Burns (UIster) 2 caps

9. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 85 caps

1. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 13 caps

2. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 14 caps

3. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps

4. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 56 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps CAPTAIN

6. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 16 caps

7. Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps

8. CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 44 caps

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 4 caps

17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 102 caps

18. John Ryan (Munster/Cork Constitution) 21 caps

19. Quinn Roux (Connacht/Galwegians) 14 caps

20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 71 caps

21. Kieran Marmion (Connacht/Corinthians) 27 caps

22. Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 9 caps

23. Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Con) uncapped